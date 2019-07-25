Texas school district to require drug testing for students

AMARILLO, Texas - A Texas school district is now planning to randomly drug test students participating in extracurricular activities along with any student requesting an on-campus parking permit.

Bushland Independent School District near Amarillo is testing kids in grades 7 through 12.

Saliva and urine testing will be done up to 10 times a year.

If a student refuses, it'll be considered a positive result.

Participation in football, volleyball, cross country, basketball, wrestling, golf, track, power-lifting, cheerleading, band, choir, theater, UIL Academics, student council, lead council, FCCLA, robotics, VASE, speech and debate, FFA, chess, Ace Club, United Way Youth Council, gaming club, yearbook, Falcon Friends and 4H will require drug testing, according to the policy.

