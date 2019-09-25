UNF fraternity's questionnaire fueling controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A controversial questionnaire issued by a University of North Florida fraternity for its new members during fall rush is in the spotlight.

UNF's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said it has been made aware of the questionnaire issued by Chi Phi fraternity. The photo (shown above) was shared with News4Jax by the UNF Spinnaker.

Chi Phi's questions included:

Are margaritas gay?

If you had a nuke, who would you hit?

How many fifth graders could you confidently beat up?

"I personally don't like it. It wasn't really that funny. Kind of inappropriate," said Alex Ray, a sophomore at UNF who is involved in Greek life.

Chi Phi's website reads in part, "Our mission is to build better men through lifelong friendships, leadership opportunities and character development." The fraternity has 58 chapters at universities across the country.

"I think the whole stigma around fraternity and sorority life is kind of skewed because of things like that," Ray said.

A UNF spokesperson sent News4Jax this statement,

"Our office, nor the University, condone the inappropriateness of this questionnaire and has higher expectations of our fraternity and sorority community members."

UNF told News4Jax an investigation is being conducted by the university and the national organization of Chi Phi.

A request for comment from the president of Chi Phi was not immediately returned Wednesday.

