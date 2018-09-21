Tallahassee Uber driver charged with kidnapping

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An Uber passenger was banged up but safe after she jumped from a moving car early Wednesday morning. Tallahassee police said the woman said the driver held her against her will and refused repeated requests to drop her off.

Destiny Green, 30, was accused of kidnapping and false imprisonment after police and booked into the Leon County Jail.

The passenger said that she initially asked to be taken to a house on Airport Drive, but became uncomfortable and asked to be dropped off at an apartment complex on Madison Street they were passing, but as the driver was going around the block, the car was stopped by a Florida State University police officer. Once they were moving again, Green refused to drop off the passenger, saying she was taking her to the hospital instead.

The passenger said she didn't want to go and asked to be let out ever time they stopped at a red light, but the doors were locked. According to the police report, the passenger rolled down the window and the next chance she got, jumped out and ran to a Walgreens store and called 911.

Police, responding to her calls for help, said they found her with the knees of her jeans ripped and bloody, but otherwise uninjured.

Because the victim knew the driver's name and license number from the Uber app, Green was brought in for questioning, Police said Green admitted giving a ride to the victim but refused to cooperate beyond that and was arrested.

Uber told WCTV-TV in Tallahassee: "What this rider reported to police is troubling. We have removed the driver from the app and stand ready to support the police investigation."

