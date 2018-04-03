Tampa officers fatally shoot Georgia murder suspect

Timothy Wyatt shown on WFTS-TV image of scene where he was shot and killed.

TAMPA, Fla. - Police shot and killed a Georgia murder suspect Sunday evening in an exchange of gunfire after a car chase through Tampa.

Officers began pursuing the 41-year-old suspect around 6:12 p.m. after he was spotted in a white Chevrolet Impala. The suspect attempted to get away from police by driving on Interstate 275 and several city streets.

Tampa police say officers were on the lookout for Wyatt, who was believed to be in the Tampa area and wanted for a killing Sunday morning near Atlanta. A police statement says an officer spotted Wyatt’s vehicle, began a pursuit and that chase ended with Wyatt firing on the officer.

It says a police helicopter continued tracking Wyatt and directed patrol officers to him. Police say Wyatt got out of his vehicle and began firing at officers and tried to carjack a woman when four officers fired at him.

Wyatt died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Wyatt was black. Authorities didn’t release the officers’ races.

