Target recalls toddler boots over choking hazard

Target is recalling more than 30,000 pairs of toddler shoes. The unicorn horn on the Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots can detach, posing a choking hazard to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1.

The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color.

The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.

No injuries were reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.

Item Number Product Name 093-01-5653 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 5 093-01-5654 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 6 093-01-5655 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 7 093-01-5656 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 8 093-01-5657 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 9 093-01-5658 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 10 093-01-5659 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 11 093-01-5660 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 12 093-01-5661 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 13 093-01-5662 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 1

For more information, click here.

Consumer Contact: Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.