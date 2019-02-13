News

Target recalls toddler boots over choking hazard

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Target is recalling more than 30,000 pairs of toddler shoes. The unicorn horn on the Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots can detach, posing a choking hazard to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1. 

The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color.

The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.

No injuries were reported. 

Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.

Item Number

Product Name

093-01-5653

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 5

093-01-5654

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 6

093-01-5655

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 7

093-01-5656

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 8

093-01-5657

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 9

093-01-5658

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 10

093-01-5659

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 11

093-01-5660

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 12

093-01-5661

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 13

093-01-5662

Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 1

 

For more information, click here

Consumer Contact: Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.  

