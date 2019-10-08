Target to power new Toys R Us website

NEW YORK - The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.

The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.

The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores - one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey - will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.

Consumers will be able to take advantage of all of the great benefits when shopping Target.com, including free two-day shipping, same-day curbside or store order pickup, same-day delivery with Shipt, Target Circle loyalty benefits, easy in-store returns and 5% off when using a Target REDcard. With Target's same-day pick-up and delivery options, Toys"R"Us customers will be able to get their online purchases faster than ever – an online order can be ready for pickup or delivery to most U.S. households in as soon as one hour.

"Target's leadership in toys, digital and fulfillment are an unbeatable platform for Toys"R"Us to reconnect with their fans while we introduce them to the ease and convenience of shopping at Target," said Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of merchandising, Target. "By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys"R"Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth, and build on our toy leadership."

