Teacher facing child porn charges to remain in federal custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A First Coast High School algebra teacher arrested last week on several child pornography charges appeared at a detention hearing Thursday and a federal judge ruled Jeremy Clark will remain in custody.

The FBI raided Clark's home last week and found what was described as evidence the he possessed and was exchanging child pornography. The federal complaint said Clark also told an undercover federal agent that he molested a student.

Duval County Public Schools has said if Clark were were released from custody, he would not have contact with students pending the outcome of the case and the district would do an internal review.

Clark is a husband and father of three, but no one from his family was in court Tuesday. News4Jax was told that neighbors are providing support to Clark's family.

Clark will be back in federal court March 22.

