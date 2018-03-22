Teacher pleads not guilty to child porn charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A First Coast High School algebra teacher arrested on several child pornography charges pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court.

A trial date of May 7 was set for Jeremy Clark.

The FBI raided Clark's home, and agents said they found what was described as evidence that he possessed and was exchanging child pornography. The federal complaint said Clark also told an undercover federal agent that he molested a student.

Duval County Public Schools has said if Clark were to be released from custody, he would not have contact with students pending the outcome of the case and the district would do an internal review.

Clark is a husband and father of three.

News4Jax was told that neighbors are providing support to Clark's family.

