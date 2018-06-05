Teachers and nurses eat free today

Teachers and nurses can eat free at some restaurants today.

Chipotle has a promotion named Code Burrito for nurses. They can get a buy one get one free offer on burritos, salads, bowls and tacos. But it is only valid for in restaurant orders.

Red Robin is showing appreciation for teacher and school staff as summer break starts. Teachers, Counselors and other education professional, even if you're retired, can get a free double burger and bottomless fries. No purchase is necessary.

To take advantage of either offer all you need is your work identification card.

