Teachers get 15% off school supplies at Target

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first day of school is coming!

To make school shopping easier for teachers, Target is offering a nationwide 15-percent discount from July 13 to July 20 on all of the pens, pencils, notebooks, men's and women's clothing and more.

The deal is in stores and online.

Be sure to use the Target app or website to find your child's school supply list, place your order and have it delivered right to you.

To claim the discount, enter your teacher ID here.

