Teachers get 15% off school supplies at Target next week

The first day of school is coming!

To make school shopping easier for teachers, Target is offering a nationwide 15-percent discount from July 15-21 on all of the pens, pencils, notebooks and more. The deal is in stores and online.

Simplemost says you can still use your Target REDcard to get an additional five-percent discount.

Thank you, teachers!

