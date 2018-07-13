News

Teachers get 15% off school supplies at Target next week

Deal is available July 15-21

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Target

The first day of school is coming! 

To make school shopping easier for teachers, Target is offering a nationwide 15-percent discount from July 15-21 on all of the pens, pencils, notebooks and more. The deal is in stores and online. 

More Headlines

Simplemost says you can still use your Target REDcard to get an additional five-percent discount.

Thank you, teachers! 

Read more here.  Find a location near you! 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.