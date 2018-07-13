Teachers get 15% off school supplies at Target next week

The first day of school is coming!
To make school shopping easier for teachers, Target is offering a nationwide 15-percent discount from July 15-21 on all of the pens, pencils, notebooks and more. The deal is in stores and online.
Simplemost says you can still use your Target REDcard to get an additional five-percent discount.
Thank you, teachers!
Read more here.
