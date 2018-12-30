Team breaks away from football to get up close look at Navy life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are in bowl season, which means a lot of college football teams will be playing in warm, sunny Florida.

That includes North Carolina State and Texas A&M. They will battle it out at TIAA Bank Field on Monday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

On Saturday, they took a break away from football life to get an up close look at Navy life.

"Honestly, just being on this boat, I've never been on a Navy boat or anything, but to see the operations and see how they live day to day, definitely a lot of respect for them," said Cary Angeline, tight end, NC State. "It's been a great experience."

"Actually, seeing what these service men and women do firsthand was an absolutely awesome experience being down there," said Thomas Ruocchio, tight end, NC State.

The team toured the USS Wichita. Beyond learning about the history of the Navy, the team also learned about their small quarters.

"Definitely. It was a great experience, and a bunch of big guys trying to squeeze in small spaces was kind of cool, but it was definitely a fun experience," Angeline said.

"Thanks to everybody down here at the Gator Bowl, and having us here. Thank you," Ruocchio said.

