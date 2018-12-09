Technician pauses to salute President George H.W. Bush during funeral coverage

Chula Vista, Calif. - A picture of a technician, who put down his tools to pay his respects to President George H.W. Bush, has gone viral.

The photo was taken inside Bianca Padilla-Dominquez's home on Thursday morning.

Padilla-Dominquez said that Stanley Steemer paused to salute the 41st President during his televised funeral service from Houston.

Padilla-Dominquez posted the photo to her Facebook page, which has been viewed more than 71,000 times.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.