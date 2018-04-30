Teen accused of carrying gun near school ruled not competent for trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teen accused of carrying a rifle near a Jacksonville middle school was ruled not competent for prosecution Monday, on the day he was set to enter a plea in the case.

Police said 17-year-old Traytavious Martin was seen on surveillance video and by witnesses March 29 wearing a black ski mask near Kirby Smith Middle, which caused that school and another nearby school to go on lockdown.

Martin appeared before a judge Monday morning on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor, but the court ruled that he was not competent to move forward with a trial after a doctor said he displays "precarious behaviors."

He will be committed to a mental health facility run by the Department of Children and Families in the Florida panhandle until he is "restored." Once he reaches that status, he'll be brought back to Jacksonville and the case will resume.

Martin's mother, father, grandmother and a church deacon appeared on his behalf Monday, and the defense asked that he be released to his family while he waits for an opening at the facility.

But the judge sided with the prosecution, which said that Martin could be "a danger to the community."

Martin's mother left the courtroom in tears for the second time. Earlier this month she became upset when the judge declined to release Martin, pending the trial.

Martin's grandmother told News4Jax that her grandson is a good kid and had not been in trouble before, and she is grateful that he will be able to get the help he needs.

Martin's mother has disputed in court that he was on school grounds during the incident. Martin's attorney had also questioned whether Martin was truly within 1,000 feet of a school, but prosecutors said Martin was caught on surveillance video and seen by witnesses.

Rhonda Peoples Waters, a local attorney not connected with the case, said that because of his age and the severity of the crime, a lot of research went into how the state should handle the case.

“They really have to do an intense background into his history and the charges,” Peoples Waters said. “There could be issues of mental health that they are exploring as far as any other needs that will be better addressed in the juvenile system.”

Martin is due back in court in about three weeks for a status hearing leading up to his placement at the treatment facility.

