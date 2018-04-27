Teen arrested, accused of threatening to shoot people at Texas school to prove love to girl

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old was arrested by Harlandale ISD police and has been charged with making a terroristic threat.
Rene Sanchez was booked on Thursday
According to arrest records, authorities determined Sanchez sent messages through Facebook to another person that stated he would bring a gun to school and kill people to prove his love to a girl.
No further information has been made available. It was unknown if Sanchez is a student.
