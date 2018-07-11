Teen babysitters terrorize baby with taser, post it on Snapchat, police say

CONWAY, Ark. - An Arkansas mother is distraught after the teens that were supposed to watch her daughter instead slapped and tormented her.

They recorded the abuse and shared it on social media.

Elyssia Watkins is still trying to comprehend what happened to her 1-year-old daughter.

Conway police arrested three babysitting teens after a Snapchat video surfaced Monday.

It shows a teenager pretending to poke the toddler with a taser. The child can be seen screaming, arms stretched out looking for help.

In another video, a teen can be seen doing the toddler's hair, then slapping her in the back of the head.

Both videos are followed by laughter and covered with laughing emojis.

Watkins learned about the abuse after a friend showed her the video.

She showed up outside the Faulkner County Courthouse for a hearing in the case Tuesday.

"They do need to go to jail, but I hope someone really talks to them, they get some counseling," Watkins said.

All three suspects are charged with child endangerment. They range in age from 15 to 17 years old.

CNN / KARK