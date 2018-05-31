Teen gets deadly illness from working out too much

HOUSTON, TX - Many people experience muscle pain and soreness a day or two after an intense gym session. But one Texas teen says his work out landed him in the hospital with a potentially deadly illness.

17-year-old Jared Shamburger just got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years.

But after an intense arm workout last week the soreness and swelling weren't going away.

"It was super duper sore. Everything hurt. It hurt to the touch. It was swollen," Jared Shamburger said.

Jared's mom Judy searched the symptoms online. She says she knows that can sometimes cause more harm than good but this time it paid off.

"The mama bear in me kind of took over and I called the pediatrician and said, I really think my son has Rhabdo."

Jared was hospitalized for five days with Rhabdomyolysis. It can be caused by many things including injury, infection and hitting the gym too hard.

It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood, possibly damaging the kidneys. In extreme cases it can also cause death.

Jared is expected to make a full recovery.

Rhabdomyolysis can also be caused by a fall or auto accident. It can also be the result of a viral or bacterial infection. Early diagnosis and treatment can lead to successful treatment.

Copyright CNN