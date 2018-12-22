Teen hit by pick-up truck in Alachua County, trooper say

A teen was hit by a truck, and seriously injured in Alachua County late Friday night near the Gilchrist county line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A white pickup truck was driving northbound on County Road 337 at 10:15 p.m. when it hit the teen who was walking, according to FHP. Troopers say the person drove off, but the passenger side mirror was left at the scene.

The teen was taken to UF Health with serious injuries. FHP is investigating the incident.

If you have any information or tips you are asked to call FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Alachua County at 352-448-3624.

