Teen killed, another injured in deadly Alachua County hit-and-run

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for an Alachua County driver who hit two teens as they were walking along County Road 346 Wednesday night.

Thee had been walking together when the driver of a vehicle described as an older model gray pickup truck veered off the road, hitting two of the teens from behind, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

One of the 14-year-old teens was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to UF Health at Shands Hospital in critical condition.

Troopers are continuing to search for the suspect described as a white man in his 30s with blonde hair wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

They ask anyone with additional information to call Alachua County police.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.