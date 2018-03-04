Teen killed in Bradford County crash, troopers say

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager is dead after a crash Friday night in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:55 p.m. at U.S. Highway 301 and West Weldon Street.

Troopers said a Dodge Ram was heading east on West Weldon Street in the city limits of Starke as a Chevrolet van was heading north on U.S. Highway 301.

After stopping at the intersection of West Weldon Street and U.S. Highway 301, the driver of the Dodge attempted to cross the north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 301, but was unsuccessful, trooper said. The driver of the truck pulled into the path of the northbound van and was struck on the passenger side.

Troopers said that upon impact with the van, a passenger who was riding unrestrained in the bed of the pickup truck was ejected and killed.

The driver and other passengers of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to the FHP's report. The driver and passengers in the van were uninjured.

Troopers said charges were pending the investigating.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the burial cost for the family of Steve Green, the 17-year-old passenger who was killed.

