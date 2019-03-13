Video: Teen steals JUUL display from St. Augustine Kangaroo

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a teen who was caught on video stealing nearly $3,000 worth of JUUL items from a St. Augustine gas station.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted the clip on Facebook on Wednesday saying the teen grabbed a Juul display from the Kangaroo at 715 SR-207 last month and took off.

The items are said to be valued at $2,945.00.

The sheriff's office is hoping someone can recognize the teen.

