Video: Teen steals JUUL display from St. Augustine Kangaroo

Deputies hope the teen goes up in smoke

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a teen who was caught on video stealing nearly $3,000 worth of JUUL items from a St. Augustine gas station. 

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted the clip on Facebook on Wednesday saying the teen grabbed a Juul display from the Kangaroo at 715 SR-207 last month and took off. 

The items are said to be valued at $2,945.00. 

The sheriff's office is hoping someone can recognize the teen. 

If you can identify this individual, contact Deputy M. Logan here

