Missing pregnant teenager sought by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Friday night tracking down a missing teenager, who they said was last seen over a week ago.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Iyana Sawyer, 16, left Terry Parker High School around lunchtime on Dec. 19. She never returned home.

Investigators pointed out that Sawyer is also five months pregnant. The person who notified police about her disappearance said it was out of character.

Sawyer is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was wearing a white hoodie with "PINK" written across the front. She also had on light blue jeans, as well as black and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who has seen or spoken with Sawyer is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

