Florida, Georgia teens can get fit for free at Planet Fitness this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wait... did you say for free?

Planet Fitness is encouraging teens to get off the couch and into the gym this summer by offering free gym access and classes specifically geared towards teens.

The "Teen Summer Challenge" allows 15-to- 18-year-olds to work out for free from May 15 through September 1.

During the teen's first visit they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign a Planet Fitness Gym Waiver. Once they have signed up they will just have to check in at the front desk every time they arrive.

News4Jax called multiple Florida and Georgia Planet Fitness locations which have confirmed they will be participating.

Planet Fitness is also giving away scholarship money this summer. A total of $30,500 is up for grabs.

For more information, click here.

Click here to find a Planet Fitness near you.

