DJJ: Teens in custody after escape from juvenile facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two 15-year-olds have been taken into custody after their escape from a Jacksonville juvenile residential facility, authorities said Monday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, both teens now face escape charges in connection to the incident.

The escape happened Friday morning at the Duval Youth Academy. A Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson confirmed the teens are in custody but said she could not provide any other details.

Staff at the Ricker Road facility told police that the two teens got free about 4:15 a.m. after scaling a perimeter fence. It's unclear how the pair got outside, or where they went once they did so.

The DJJ spokesperson said the agency is investigating the incident to see if policies and procedures were followed by staff, who are contractors hired by the state.

"Should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions," she said.

Thanks to a tip - both suspects have been located and arrested on escape charges. Thanks to all for the RTs and assisting in getting this information out to the community. https://t.co/m3o6qximPt — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 3, 2018

