Teens sought after escape from Jacksonville detention facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search is on for 15-year-olds who escaped Friday morning from a juvenile detention facility on Jacksonville's Westside, authorities said.

Police were called to the Ricker Road facility about 9 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. An employee told investigators the pair escaped about 4:15 a.m. after scaling a perimeter fence.

Now police are looking for Jarett Nowling of Fort Myers and Darius Marshall of Cocoa. Because neither is local to the Jacksonville area, investigators have no leads on where the pair might have gone.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teenagers is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

