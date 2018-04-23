Teens playing basketball take a knee as funeral passes

LA BATON ROUGE - These days it hard to find much positive news on your facebook feed but this post-- may have made up for it.

A group of kids in Franklinton Louisiana, stopping their pickup basketball game and taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by this weekend.

The gesture enough to stop Johannah Stroud in her tracks. She was on the other end of the camera snapping the moment forever capturing it to hold on to.

"It was really impressive, Stroud said. It meant a lot."

But her sister took things a step further sharing it on Facebook for the world to weigh in.

"She wanted you know other people to see it, so she posted it and it just took off, Stroud said."

So far it's been shared more than 1,000 times and racked up thousands of reactions.

Stroud says she had no idea how popular the post had gotten until her sister called her today.

"She called me to tell me that I'd gone viral and I told her that didn't sound good. So -- she was telling me how many shares and how many likes and that was unbelievable."

The comments have been endless -- with thousands embracing the positivity and pouring out a stream of kind words for the boys in the photo.

One person writing "good to see young men can still show respect in this world." Another adding this "brought them to tears... Saying they have a new faith in humanity."

Stroud says the reaction is telling of how desperate people are to see a glimmer of goodness in what is often filled will things that are less than positive.

As for the young men they've since reached out to family to express condolences for their loss and letting them know it was their basketball coach who taught them the importance of taking a knee as a sign of respect..

Something stroud has learned they've been seen doing for others as well.

She now hopes it can serve as a reminder that the biggest impact can often start with the smallest of gestures.

"We don't have to do great acts to show kindness, something simple as that or opening a door or being kind to someone, or respectful but it means a lot."

