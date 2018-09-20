Tervis to give away free tumblers at Jacksonville location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time for that beverage to be displayed in your new Tervis tumbler!

Florida-based Tervis stores are giving away free, reusable tumblers on Thursday, September 27.

The Jacksonville store confirmed they are a participating location.

So how do you get it? All you have to do is sign a #TakeYourTervis pledge to stop using disposable cups.

Once you do that, you can receive one free tumbler (while supplies last).

The offer is available at all Florida stores and online. There will also be a 25%-off discount in-store and online on Thursday only.

The Tervis Store is located in the St Johns Town Center:

Address: 10281 Midtown Pkwy #123, Jacksonville, FL 32246

