Texas couple delivers their baby in Chick-Fil-A bathroom

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas couple was surprised when they delivered their baby at a local Chick-Fil-A.

KPRC said Falon Griffin began intense contractions on Tuesday night, so she and her husband, Robert, headed to University Hospital.

On the way to the hospital, the couple dropped off their two older daughters with a family friend. They met in the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A. It was then that Falon Griffin said she had to use the restroom and couldn't wait.

Gracelyn Griffin, now three days old, was pictured at University Hospital on Thursday wearing a "Little Nugget" Chick-Fil-A onesie.

Florida station WESH reported the baby will get free meals for life from the fast-food chain.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.