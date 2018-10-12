News

Texas man will serve 244 years in prison for raping 1-month-old daughter

Found guilty of sexually abusing 38-day-old daughter

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Patricio Medina, 27

WACO, Texas - A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing his 38-day-old daughter,  the Waco Tribune-Herald reports.    

    

Patricio Medina, 27, was found guilty on all five charges: one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, two counts of injury to a child and two counts of endangering a child. 

KWTX reports the charges stem from a 2014 sexual assault of the infant, who suffered 45 broken bones and other injuries, which were discovered during the girl’s checkup.

Medina admitted to a fellow inmate that he sexually assaulted his daughter while high on methamphetamines   in 2014, KMBC  reports.  

 The total sentencing for each of the counts adds up to 244 years in prison.

