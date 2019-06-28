Texas police bust a move after noise complaint

Police at one north Texas department know how to bust a move.

The Carrollton Texas Police Department was called to a graduation party in response to a noise complaint. But according to Inside Edition, instead of breaking up the festivities, they decided to do a little community relations mission. They joined in the dancing, all caught on one officer's body cam. The department posted the video on their Facebook page, saying "we get invited to the greatest parties."

Now the video's going viral and getting lots of comments-- mostly saying how the officers were great sports.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.