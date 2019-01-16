Texas teen's diabetic alert dog shot, killed at family's home

QUINLAN, Texas - A heartbreaking mystery in Texas: who killed a teen's loyal service dog? A gunman shot the dog in Quinlan -- which is about 45 minutes east of Dallas.

Hannah Westmoreland wasn't even a teenager when the town of quinlan raised $10,000 dollars to get a service dog for the young girl with diabetes.

"It just kind of became pretty important for her to have something," Tina Westmoreland, Hannah's mother, said.

Journey was specially trained to detect the smell when hannah's blood sugar was low.

For nearly four years, the golden retriever has been a playful family dog. And also right by the side of the 15-year-old ready to alert her.

"He would hit me with his nose," Hannah said. "He would hit her pretty good in the leg," Hannah's mom said.

On Sunday morning, Journey was let out for his daily quick dip in the pond he loved outside his family's rural home. That's when someone shot the four-year-old service dog while his family was inside.

"He was breathing really hard and his gums were white, then he laid his head on my lap. I just went over there and kissed him on the head and told him everything was going to be ok," Hannah said with tears in her eyes.

Journey died despite efforts by a vet clinic to save him. The family has no idea who did it or why.

"He took Hannah's little hero for no reason. He took what has saved her life more than once. He was going to be with her while she was in college to keep her healthy."

He was Hannah's best friend.

