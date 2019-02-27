WWII Veteran asked for 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - A Texas World War II veteran has a simple wish. He'd like lots and lots of birthday cards when he turns 100 years old on March 2.

Joe Cuba told Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Wichita Falls that he'd like to get 100 cards for his birthday -- one for every year he's been alive.

The staffer posted a picture of Joe holding a sign with his request -- and that picture took off!

He's already gotten 10,000 birthday cards and counting... from places all over the world.

He's also received coffee mugs, blankets, and plenty of treats.

Joe is really enjoying all the goodies.

"Well, I thank every one of them. They did give and that's what counts," Joe said.

If you want to participate, cards can be mailed to Brookdale Senior Living in Wichita Falls, Texas.

KFDX