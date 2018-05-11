The best and worst states for working moms

In the United States, women account for nearly two-thirds of all minimum-wage employees, and more than 70 percent of women in the workforce have young children. But according to 2017 data, the average woman makes only 78 cents for every dollar earned by the average man and has far less upward mobility.

Since 2014, Wallethub has been ranking states on how supportive they are of working mothers. The personal finance website examines where each state stands on such issues as child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

According to their research, the five best states for working moms are largely found in the Northeast. They are, in descending order, Vermont, Minnesota, Massachusetts, the District of Columbia and Connecticut. Vermont ranked in the top-five of all three dimensions, including a number-one ranking for "professional opportunities."

The five worst states are South Carolina, Nevada, Alabama, Louisiana and Idaho. Alabama, Louisiana and Idaho ranked near or at the bottom in 'child care' and 'professional opportunities', while Alabama didn't rank above number 42 in any category.

Florida was ranked number 26 overall. That state received a top 7 rating in "professional opportunities," but ranked 42 for "work-life balance."

States that voted Democratic in the 2016 presidential election are significantly friendlier toward working mothers, based on their average rank.

Here's a look at the best and worst overall states for working moms:

1, Vermont

2. Minnesota

3. Massachusetts

4. District of Columbia

5. Connecticut

6. Rhode Island

7. Maine

8. New Jersey

9. Delaware

10. New York

11. North Dakota

12. Oregon

13. California

14. Wisconsin

15. Indiana

16. Montana

17. Colorado

18. Illinois

19. New Hampshire

20. Kansas

21. Iowa

22. Nebraska

23. Washington

24. Hawaii

25. North Carolina

26. Florida

27. Kentucky

28. Utah

29. Maryland

30. Virginia

31. Ohio

32. Tennessee

33. Oklahoma

34. South Dakota

35. Arizona

36. Michigan

37. New Mexico

38. Missouri

39. Pennsylvania

40. Arkansas

41. Alaska

42. Texas

43. Wyoming

44. Georgia

45. West Virginia

46. Mississippi

47. South Carolina

48. Nevada

49. Alabama

50. Louisiana

51. Idaho

