The best and worst states for working moms

In the United States, women account for nearly two-thirds of all minimum-wage employees, and more than 70 percent of women in the workforce have young children. But according to 2017 data, the average woman makes only 78 cents for every dollar earned by the average man and has far less upward mobility.
Since 2014, Wallethub has been ranking states on how supportive they are of working mothers. The personal finance website examines where each state stands on such issues as child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.
According to their research, the five best states for working moms are largely found in the Northeast. They are, in descending order, Vermont, Minnesota, Massachusetts, the District of Columbia and Connecticut. Vermont ranked in the top-five of all three dimensions, including a number-one ranking for "professional opportunities."
The five worst states are South Carolina, Nevada, Alabama, Louisiana and Idaho. Alabama, Louisiana and Idaho ranked near or at the bottom in 'child care' and 'professional opportunities', while Alabama didn't rank above number 42 in any category.
Florida was ranked number 26 overall. That state received a top 7 rating in "professional opportunities," but ranked 42 for "work-life balance."
States that voted Democratic in the 2016 presidential election are significantly friendlier toward working mothers, based on their average rank.
Here's a look at the best and worst overall states for working moms:
1, Vermont
2. Minnesota
3. Massachusetts
4. District of Columbia
5. Connecticut
6. Rhode Island
7. Maine
8. New Jersey
9. Delaware
10. New York
11. North Dakota
12. Oregon
13. California
14. Wisconsin
15. Indiana
16. Montana
17. Colorado
18. Illinois
19. New Hampshire
20. Kansas
21. Iowa
22. Nebraska
23. Washington
24. Hawaii
25. North Carolina
26. Florida
27. Kentucky
28. Utah
29. Maryland
30. Virginia
31. Ohio
32. Tennessee
33. Oklahoma
34. South Dakota
35. Arizona
36. Michigan
37. New Mexico
38. Missouri
39. Pennsylvania
40. Arkansas
41. Alaska
42. Texas
43. Wyoming
44. Georgia
45. West Virginia
46. Mississippi
47. South Carolina
48. Nevada
49. Alabama
50. Louisiana
51. Idaho
