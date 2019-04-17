'The Happy Grilled Cheese' to open second location in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Happy Grilled Cheese is opening a second location in Mandarin.

The restaurant, known for its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, started out as a food truck. After rave reviews, they opened a restaurant in Downtown Jacksonville.

Now, an announcement has been made that they will be opening a second location in Mandarin.

"The Happy Grilled Cheese intends to lease in Mandarin at 9965 San Jose Blvd. in the Merchants Walk shopping center," the Jax Daily Record reports.

When asked when the Mandarin store was opening, The Happy Grilled Cheese said this:

"The short answer is as soon as possible, the long answer is we have to wait on filings from the state, painting, hiring, etc. We hope it won't take long!'

