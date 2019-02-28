The Jonas Brothers are dropping new music on Friday, reports say

Burnin' Up!

The Jonas Brothers are reportedly reuniting and dropping new music on Friday, Us Weekly reports. This comes after the band split up six years ago.

"The Jonas Brothers are set to release their first single since their reunion, titled “Sucker,” on Friday, March 1," Us Weekly reports.

"Jonas Brothers" was trending on Twitter with the big buzz around the new song.

In a Tweet, by the Jonas Brothers, they say, "we're back" in a promo video with The Late Show.

