The Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise for a reason

The Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise again. It's currently up to $530 million dollar, the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history and it's only expected to rise.

In the past two years, five of the top ten largest jackpots have taken place, and there's a reason jackpots have jumped so high.

In 2017 Mega Millions redesigned the game. Changes included increased number selections and bumping the starting prize up from $15 million to $40 million.

To try and win players now pick five numbers between one and 70 and the Mega Ball number between one and 25. That's up from one and 15.

Mega Millions tickets now also cosh more. They're up to $2 instead $1.

The largest Mega Millions milestone was set in October of 2018 with a total jackpot of $1.537 billion. It was only the second lottery prize to hit over a billion dollars. The winning ticket sold in South Carolina and was the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

In North Carolina, a man stepped up and claimed a $344.6 million Powerball jackpot Tuesday.

