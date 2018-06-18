Thief snags over $500 in packages off doorstep in San Jose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents in the San Jose area are on alert after a porch pirate was spotted grabbing a family's packages from their doorstep Saturday morning.

“Be careful. If you have things that are delivered, make sure you pull them off the porch the same hour, or at least the same day if possible,” said the homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified. “Otherwise, get them delivered to your office or somewhere where you can have somebody deliver them."

The homeowner, who said the packages were for his daughter's birthday and Father's Day, wanted to get the word out about the thief.

His message: If you have packages delivered, don't leave them sitting for too long.

High-quality surveillance video shows a man walking up to the front porch and taking several boxes. Those boxes contained more than $500 worth of items for special celebrations.

“We looked at the video, and by the time we saw the video — it was somebody grabbing my daughter’s birthday presents and one of my father’s day presents directly off the porch and directly into the car which was backed into the driveway, and then drove off before we had time to see what happened,” the homeowner said.

He said his ring.com doorbell app alerted him, and he saw the thief stealing his items, but he couldn't get home in time to stop the thief.

The family has ordered new items, but they won't make it in time for the celebrations.

Anyone who may recognize the man in the video is asked to contact police immediately.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.