This is the Waffle House waitress whose act of kindness landed her a $16K scholarship

LA MARQUE, Tx. - A teenager who took the time to help a man in need was honored on Thursday for her act of kindness at the La Marque Waffle House where she works, KPRC reports.

Evoni Williams, 18, of Galveston, has her sights now set on Texas Southern University after the school awarded her $16,000.

The city of La Marque also proclaimed March 8, 2018, Evoni “Nini" Williams Day in the city after seeing her act of kindness that went viral on Facebook this week.

Earlier this week, Waffle House customer Laura Wolf snapped a photo of Williams cutting up food for a partially disabled man during a busy shift at the restaurant.

The photo went viral, with 98,000 reactions and nearly 47,000 shares.

Williams couldn't stop the tears as Texas Southern University handed her an oversized check for $16,000.

A representative for the university said, “Your act of kindness is exactly the kind of student we want at Texas Southern University. “

Williams went to work, but her life -- and the lives of those she helped -- are forever changed through her small act of kindness.

Wolf, who snapped the photo, said, “It’s small to us, but huge to him. I’m glad, I’m glad for her. I’m excited. It changed my thinking for the day because there’s so much negative around us.“

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.