This is why you will see teal pumpkins this Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Halloween can be extra scary for kids with food allergies. The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to change that.

The TPP is raising awareness of food allergies and promoting inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season.

They are using teal pumpkins as a way to let parents and trick-or-treaters know that they have non-food treats.

"If you put a teal pumpkin on your doorstep (or near your door), what you’re telling trick-or-treaters is that you’ve got “non-food treats” available in your home—the TPP suggests glowsticks or small toys," The Takeout said.

Food Allergy Research & Education says that over the past four years, households from 50 states and more than a dozen countries have participated in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

You can add your home to the Teal Pumpkin Project map so families of kids with allergies can find you.

You can paint a pumpkin yourself or buy a plastic one online. Target also has them.

Ideas for non-food treats to pass out on Halloween (From Foodallergy.org)

Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Bubbles

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

Mini Slinkies

Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets or novelty toys

Coins

Spider rings

Vampire fangs

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Stencils

These low-cost items can be found at dollar stores, party supply stores, or online shops,

