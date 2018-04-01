Thousands attend Easter sunrise services at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of Christians woke up before dawn to give praise and rejoice at sunrise Easter services at the Seawalk Pavilion Sunday morning.

Today is one of the busiest days of the year for churches as worshipers gather to celebrate the holiday.

"My husband and our neighbors rode our bikes about a half mile down the beach to some to something that is amazing and meaningful and something that I think our world needs right now," Tiffany Kovacs said.

"We celebrate the risen king. We are believers and this is a great holiday for us."

Brian Powell is with the Masonic Beach Association for Ribault Lodge.

"It's an outstanding day for fellowship, friendship and remembering the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ," Powell said.

Families flocked onto the beach after the service came to an end hoping for some sunshine.

"It's a beautiful day actually to me. The only thing that's missing is the sun but it was a beautiful service and it's a beautiful time with the family. A lot of them came from different areas for all of us to be together so that was very special."

Tracy Dolly is visiting from Delaware.

"Every year I make a point to come visit my family in Jacksonville beach," said Dolly.

