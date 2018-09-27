Thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry stolen from Lucy's Gift Boutique

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Security video captured thieves breaking into Lucy's Gift Boutique in Bartram Park early Tuesday morning and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry.

Employees told News4Jax that it's the second time one of their Jacksonville stores has been broken into in the last 30 days. Employees said thieves also broke into their Roosevelt Square location, near Ortega, and attempted to break into their Riverside location.

After reviewing the security footage, employees said that they believe the same two people were involved in both burglaries.

"It's heart wrenching that someone can come in and do that and they don’t see an issue with it," said Stephanie Lindeberg, assistant manager at Lucy's Gift Boutique.

Lindeberg told News4Jax on Wednesday that the thieves broke into the Bartram Park location using a rock to smash the door window. Surveillance shows one person walking over to a case full of jewelry, smashing the glass with a hammer and then putting Alex and Ani jewelry into a bag. A second person can also be seen walking up with a bag. Both are dressed in all black and appear to be unphased that the security alarms going off.

"The fact that the alarms were going off the entire time and not once did they get scared," Lindeberg said. "They weren’t spooked. They didn’t turn around. They continued doing what they were doing and left like it was no big deal.”

Surveillance also captured two people breaking into the Roosevelt Square location in August. Employees said they believe those people may be the same ones who broke into the Bartram Park location.

Surveillance video recorded inside Lucy's Gift Boutique in Roosevelt Square.

"They entered in the building the same exact way. The same size rocks were used. The same time at night," Lindeberg said. "From the video, they do look really similar.”

Employees said they have ramped up security at all their store locations.

In the meantime, Lindeberg said that she hopes someone will recognize the people seen in the surveillance footage so arrests can be made.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

