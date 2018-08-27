Thousands of dollars riding on Jacksonville Madden tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Was money a motive when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament Sunday afternoon inside Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing?

The "Southeast Qualifier" for Electronic Arts' official "Madden 19 Classic" tournament was the first round of an event that runs until October. If you win, you advance to the next round.

The winner of the overall tournament will receive a cash prize of $25,000, EA Sports reports.

First and second place winners would also each receive one of the top 16 spots at the Madden Bowl.

The mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing killed two and injured 10 others. The gunman took his own life.

News4Jax is learning more about the gunman.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the shooter is David Katz, 24, of Baltimore.

Here's how commentators at a previous gaming tournament described Katz:

"Man, David Katz keeps to himself. He's a man of business. Here's not here for the experience. ... He's not here to make friends. He's all business, he's focused. To even get him to open up to you to talk about anything is like pulling teeth."

Katz, a competitive gamer who went by the handle Bread, won the Madden NFL 17 Bills Championship tournament. He was registered to play in this weekend's Jacksonville event.

According to Baltimore Sun crime reporter Justin Fenton, court records linked to Katz's parents' divorce indicated he had "significant medical problems and healthcare needs."

