Threat at Ridgeview High marks 3rd day local school was locked down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the third day in a row, a school in Northeast Florida was put on lockdown, but some might be surprised to learn the number of school threats recently investigated by police and school officials.

According to records obtained by News4Jax from the Duval County School Board, there were 255 threat assessments in Duval County schools in 2018. In 2019, records show there have been over 40 incidents investigated.

When a school goes on lockdown there may or may not be a problem. Most of the time, it's a precaution taken because of a rumor. School officials from Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties told News4Jax that, if there is a real threat, a code red alert is issued.

School officials in Duval County said they follow a protocol and inform parents by robocall when a school goes on lockdown. A school board spokesperson said that can take time and suggests parents download the Duval County School Board app to get information quickly.

When a threat is over and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office clears a scene, school officials inform parents again. News4Jax saw that play out in Clay County at Ridgeview High School. A rumor about a problem spread quickly among students and the school was put on lockdown.

The principal sent out a robocall informing parents. The Clay County School Board Police Department investigated and did not find any truth to the threat.

News4Jax talked to Kenneth Wagner, the school police chief. He said he knows it can be frustrating for parents when they are contacted by their children.

"While we're trying to put it together and get the information out, we are trying to be accurate," Wagner said.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said parents need to be patient.

"I understand the panic that goes through a parent's mind when they hear that their child or their child's school is on lockdown," Jefferson said. "But you have to allow law enforcement and the school to do their job."

In St. Johns County, it's a similar procedure. This is a letter sent to parents by St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson following a recent incident in St. Augustine that outlines the problems occurring all over the areas:

"Good Evening Parents and Families, "Today (Oct. 18) we responded to a threat posted on social media that impacted the entire district even though there was no mention of the St. Johns County School District or any St. Johns County School. This post became viral because it was shared by multiple students which prompted the alert to ALL St. Johns County public schools and staff. "The post was originally shared by a St. Augustine High School (SAHS) student, so the investigation began at SAHS. Additional officers were also placed on campus as a precaution. More social media posts and rumors were shared about guns being found at SAHS and arrests of students taking place. These rumors and posts were false but added to the stress and tension felt at this school site specifically. "Rest assured, as your superintendent I am dedicated to the well-being and safety of your children. We live in a time of instant news feeds and rapid information. I hope that you will trust in the process and procedures we have in place to investigate and conclude these situations with the St. Johns Sheriff's Office."

