Threatening man leads to Burger King evacuation, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Burger King on Jacksonville's Westside was evacuated Wednesday evening after a man walked inside and began making threats, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said at about 5:30 p.m., Andrew Levon Pearce, 30, walked into the restaurant on Edgewood Avenue North near the intersection of West Beaver Street and told the manager he had a bomb inside his backpack.

Employees and customers were evacuated safely, police said. Pearce remained inside, but was eventually coaxed out and surrendered after about 30 minutes.

Parts of Beaver Street and Edgewood Avenue were closed while police investigated. Bomb technicians were sent to secure the area.

Pearce was arrested for making a false report concerning placing or planting a bomb and criminal mischief, the Sheriff's Office said. No device was located.

