Ticketing app hopes to curb frustrations, fraud

A live ticketing app - called Blockparty - hopes it can prevent fraud and other frustrations associated with buying tickets online.

The app uses blockchain technology to eliminate those frustrations. Some of those include ticket fraud, long waits to check in and buy tickets and predatory secondary market resellers.

Many bots and fraudulent sites have been known to gain financial information from unknowing customers through those apps. Blockparty will allow users to verify ownership, which could cut down on fraud.

Blockparty is also capable of sustaining a large number of ticket transfers over its systems. That leaves customers more time to find tickets and cutS down on long lag times.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.