Tim Tebow to see hand specialist after suffering injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Tim Tebow #83 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during photo days at First Data Field on February 21, 2018 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The New York Mets say Tim Tebow will see a hand specialist after injuring his right hand after swinging a bat in a game Thursday night.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies says Tebow told him he felt something during a swing where he let go of his bottom hand and the top hand finished the swing.

The former Gator quarterback played in the Eastern League All-Star Game last week.

Tebow is hitting .273 with six home runs for Binghamton.

