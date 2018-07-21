Tim Tebow to see hand specialist after suffering injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The New York Mets say Tim Tebow will see a hand specialist after injuring his right hand after swinging a bat in a game Thursday night.
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies says Tebow told him he felt something during a swing where he let go of his bottom hand and the top hand finished the swing.
The former Gator quarterback played in the Eastern League All-Star Game last week.
Tebow is hitting .273 with six home runs for Binghamton.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.