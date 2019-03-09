Time isn't on your side with change to daylight saving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One less hour of sleep isn't the end of the world, but you may not appreciate it on Sunday morning.

Time to abide by the adage to spring forward (though it's not yet spring). The shift from standard to daylight saving time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States. Consider setting clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. The Florida Legislature passed a bill last spring to stay on Daylight Savings Time year round, but the change requires federal approval, but that never happened.

Most of our electronics -- cell phones, computers and tablets -- will update the time automatically, but household items like clocks and timers will likely need to be manually changed.

Standard time returns Nov. 3, unless Congress acts on Florida's request before then.

Semi-annual reminder

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reminds that this is the perfect time to switch out old batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. The commission said there are more than 360,000 house fires in the U.S. each year, which result in roughly 2,200 deaths and 11,000 injuries.

While smoke alarms are common, the U.S. Census Bureau reports only 42-percent of homes have working carbon monoxide alarm.

