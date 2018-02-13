Tiny rat jumps onto hood of deputy's patrol car, hitches ride

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Attempted car jacking?

A California deputy caught a gray and white 'suspect' trying to hitch a ride on his patrol car Sunday.

Deputy Brandon Dennington was on his way to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game when a tiny mouse popped onto his windshield.

The officer admitted that he wasn't sure if the furry suspect was attempting to car jack his vehicle, or if the critter was just leaving a crime scene.

Further investigation revealed 'the suspect was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us', the Alameda County Sheriff's Office concluded on Facebook.

Dennington was able to get the rabid fan off his car. The deputy even managed to snap a mugshot.

According to the officers, the suspect 'was last seen on foot running to a hiding spot'.

Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for the 'suspect' who is about 'four inches tall, weighing one ounce and wearing a grey and white fury coat'.

Deputy Dennington was able to get to the game on time to see the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-105 Saturday night.

