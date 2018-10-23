Titanic II to set sail in 2022, resuming route of original ship

A replica of the infamous Titanic will set sail in 2022, Chairman of Blue Star Line Clive Palmer said in London this week.

The Titanic II is scheduled to cruise from Dubai. The US $500-million project was initially announced in 2012.

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,” Palmer said in London, Cruise Arabia & Africa reports.

The launch date for the ship had now been moved from 2018 to 2022, meaning she will be launched exactly 110 years after the original RMS Titanic, Cruise Arabia & Africa reports.

The replica is almost identical to the original, with the addition of modern safety features of course., according to Cruise Fever.

There will be nine decks and 840 staterooms that can accommodate 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members.

Passengers will buy first, second, and third class tickets just like the original.

There will be a swimming pool, gymnasiums, and Turkish bath.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.