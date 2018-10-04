Toddler shreds over $1,000 in cash after finding parents' stash

HOLLADAY, Utah - Parents in Utah may have to tell Santa to put their son on the naughty list.

Ben and Jackee Belnap told KSLTV that their son Leo shredded an envelope containing more than $1,000 in cash.

The parents were saving the money to pay back money they owed Ben’s parents for University of Utah football season tickets, KSLTV reports.

They had been saving that money for about a year. When the envelope disappeared, they realized it had been shredded.

“We just, for like five minutes, we just shuffled through it, not talking. We didn’t know what to do and then I broke the silence and I’m like, ‘Well, this will make a great wedding story one day,’” Jackee told KSLTV.

The couple may not be completely out of luck. There is a government office that deals with mutilated cash, so they will get the money back. It just may take a couple of years.

The couple said they laughed it off and Leo is no longer allowed to help mom shred things.

